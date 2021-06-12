Eamonn Holmes needs to go back to the glory days of Breakfast TV

I don’t like getting old. I try to tell myself it’s not happening but it is. I know it’s a reality when I watch Eamonn Holmes on television. We are both the same age and we began our broadcasting careers at roughly the same time. Eamonn, with the boyish good looks and unbridled ability, crossed to England and became arguably the best male presenter on British TV. He began on a mid-morning show with Gloria Hunniford before becoming the undisputed king of breakfast time. Numerous other network successes followed but there has never been a better person to get you up in the morning than Eamonn.