Is there a snowball’s chance in a hot place of NI playing at Casement? I truly hope so
Frank Mitchell
There’s an old joke about an Antrim fan who dreamt about the county winning the Sam Maguire. The next morning he describes to his family how beautiful it was. He saw it all unfold. They beat Kerry with a last minute point. The crowd cheered and sang as the captain of the Saffrons went up the steps at Croke Park and the cup was presented by the Queen. The gag highlighting the dream would never come true.