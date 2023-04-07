It’s important to highlight flaws in health service but to issue praise when deserved

Like everyone else I use the NHS from time to time. However, it’s only when in hospital I give it a second thought.

So far in life I’ve been lucky. I can only recall two occasions when I needed to stay in overnight. The first one almost led to me being barred from ever seeking medical attention again. Having taken a knock while playing football I was rushed to Daisy Hill in Newry.

I remember yelling and screaming and refusing to undergo any tests. The senior nurse was a large lady. She took off her glasses, held them by her side and started to shout back at me.

I lifted my foot and kicked her glasses down the corridor. It was some shot for a three-year-old. After that outburst I was bounced into a cot that looked like a cage and my mother was ordered to leave. The matron was going to sort me out. I still have nightmares about that woman.

Years later, I’d suffer concussion while playing a league match in Attical. It was a beautiful August evening high up in the Mournes and for me it had been the perfect day.

I’d just taken delivery of a brand new Audi 80. Some of the lads had travelled with me to the game and I was looking forward to the journey home — those winding roads through the Silent Valley with the views towards Hilltown and Carlingford Lough.

I remember thinking about the car towards the end of the game and then I realised a young nurse was holding my hand and talking to me. She apparently had to monitor me while I slept. There were two hours I could not account for.

A chap I hardly knew had taken my car home and was looking after it for me. I started to panic; I tried to explain but she just thought it was the after effect of the blow to the head and continued to reassure me that everything would be fine. She was so different from that 1960s iron matron.

For many years I’ve hosted radio phone-in programmes on the decline of the health service and the common theme is usually around waiting times and lack of facilities.

Most people who call have some type of complaint to make and that is understandable. There is a health crisis. I think it’s important to highlight the flaws and the concerns but it’s also vital to issue praise when it’s deserved and if we experience a system that is working well it’s our duty to say so.

I had such a chance this week. Having taken a tumble in the garden on Sunday, my hand was swollen and I suspected a broken bone.

The following morning at 8am I phoned The Lagan Valley Urgent Care Unit. At 8.12 the holding call was answered. By 8.14 I was having a conversation with a doctor. I was given a choice of appointment times and popped along at 12.30.

By 12.40 I was with the triage nurse. By 12.55 I was in the doctor’s bay. At 13.15 I was in the X-ray booth and at 13.45 I was being treated in the fracture room all within the one small complex.

There were about 40 other patients going through similar routines. The unit was buzzing. The staff were incredibly busy but equally pleasant.

I was expecting at some point to be told there would be a long wait before the next segment of service, but there were no prolonged delays.

This unit aimed at taking pressure off the overstretched emergency departments elsewhere is a credit to the South Eastern Trust so I’m taking this opportunity to say thank you.

Frank presents U105 Phone In Monday-Friday from 9am-noon