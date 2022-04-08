Lisa McGee’s genius has seen her pour comedic scorn on churches, politicians – almost everyone who made NI complicated in the 90s

The Catholic Church is much too big an organisation to worry about the return of Derry Girls. At least that is what some in power might think. If they’ve been watching they’ll probably dismiss it as the work of a disgruntled woman who doesn’t appreciate the good Catholic education that made her a skilled writer in the first place. I don’t know if Lisa McGee is disgruntled. I’ve never met her. I do know however that she is an outstanding comedy writer. Ulster’s John Sullivan.