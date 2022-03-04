Some listeners just cannot accept the radio host agreeing with a politician... to them that is a bridge too far
Frank Mitchell
As the host on the U105 radio phone-in I take great pride in never having expressed a party political preference. To be honest it’s easy for me as I don’t have one. Unbiased, middle of the road, balance at all cost, splinters in the backside from sitting on the fence those are the ingredients for success. It’s doesn’t mean however that you can’t have an opinion on an issue in the public sphere.