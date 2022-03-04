Some listeners just cannot accept the radio host agreeing with a politician... to them that is a bridge too far

Louth Council handout artist’s impression of the Narrow Water Bridge project, which will link Omeath in County Louth with Warrenpoint in County Down (Louth County Council)

Frank Mitchell

As the host on the U105 radio phone-in I take great pride in never having expressed a party political preference. To be honest it’s easy for me as I don’t have one. Unbiased, middle of the road, balance at all cost, splinters in the backside from sitting on the fence those are the ingredients for success. It’s doesn’t mean however that you can’t have an opinion on an issue in the public sphere.