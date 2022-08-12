The GAA can flourish in east Belfast… those who see it as hand-in-hand with republican movement are ill-informed

I owe a debt of gratitude to the GAA. Apart from my family, it has been the greatest influence on my life. There are about 2,500 clubs with well over 40,000 teams being coached by men and women, giving their time to encourage health, fitness and the joy of competition. The latest is in east Belfast and there is no reason why alongside the Glens, the Welders, and the Ice Bowl, the hurlers and Gaelic footballers can’t flourish.