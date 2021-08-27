The refugees are in a dire situation and are forced to reach out and ask for a helping hand

Have you ever had lunch with some refugees? Have you sat across the table and watched them eat? Did you notice the fear in their eyes and did you hear the gratitude in their voice? When I was nine-years-old, two families came to our house. My mother cooked for them in the way she would for special guests. She used the best china and put on a three-course spread. She loved every moment of it. If they had arrived a month earlier, however, it might not have been possible to welcome them in the way she did.