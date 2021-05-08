The smell of gravy, RUC checkpoints and the surprising fortunes of four childhood friends

It's the smell of hot gravy that brings it back. I'm recalling a time when things seemed better than they turned out to be. I arrived late into the St Colman's College canteen. All the tables were taken. The supervisor offered to set a smaller table for myself and four other late arrivals. We weren't all close mates, but we all knew each other and piled in at the extra table.

The dinner arrived, but without the gravy. One of the women working behind the hatch noticed the oversight and popped out with the jug. In her haste, she stumbled and poured it over my thigh. There was that sensation of burning Bisto seeping into my trousers. The slagging from the four lads seemed endless.

You don't forget a lunchtime like that or who you shared the table with. The boys were John, Sean, Paddy and Ray. John was fair-haired and chunky, Sean was lean and witty, Paddy towered above us, while Ray was my height with tight curly hair; quiet but pleasant.

We were all making our way through school. The 1970s were challenging but satisfying. None of us knew what the future would hold. Eventually, John, Sean Paddy, Ray and myself would all go our separate ways.

Some years later I would meet John again. I was on the Sunday night express going to college in Belfast. It was wet and windy. As we neared Banbridge, the bus stopped at a joint police and army checkpoint. A police officer moved along the aisle checking bags. The water was dripping from both his hat and his gun. He only spoke once. He looked at me with a smile and said "Hiya, Frank". "Hi John, how's the form?" I said. His answer was drowned out by a chorus of south Armagh accents shouting "How's the form, John?" As he left, I was asked, "How do you know that boyo, Frank?" I kept quiet and stared out the window.

A few years later, I met another one of the four. Sean had been an outstanding GAA player, winning an All Ireland medal in Croke Park. A short time later, he too had joined the RUC. He had moved away from his hometown and, even though I knew him, I hadn't seen him for about 10 years. There he was standing on a lonely country road near the border. It was dusk and he seemed to appear out of nowhere. I stopped the car and then realised his colleagues were lurking in the hedges. When he saw me, he called his mates over for a chat. I noticed two things. How heavily armed they were and how they didn't seem to have transport. Sean explained they had been dropped off by helicopter for night-time patrol. I remember feeling glad I was on my way home from less challenging work.

Many years would pass before I met Paddy. He had laughed the loudest when the gravy was soaking me. Tall with blonde hair, he was born for adventure. I was attending a wedding in the south of France and he was in the hotel. He seemed to be wealthy and successful. He was on holiday, having spent a number of years as a private security advisor in the Middle East. This was a job he had applied for after fighting with the Royal Irish in Desert Storm. I had no idea I had gone to school with a British Army officer. We chatted and reminisced. He scoffed again when the gravy boat was placed on the table. He remembered my pain.

Raymond McCreesh

When I look back on that day in the school canteen, I see myself with four friends having fun at my expense. I also see a harrowing window to our troubled history. I'm glad I met John, Sean and Paddy again. It wasn't easy being in the RUC or the British Army during the Troubles, but those lads made it to retirement. As for Ray, the other friend at the table, I never did meet him again after I left school. He died on hunger strike in the Maze prison in 1981, 40 years ago this month.

Frank presents U105 Phone In Monday to Friday, from 9am to noon.