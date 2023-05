Though I'm a fan of John Wayne, The Quiet Man is my least favourite film due to the depiction of violence towards women

I’m a John Wayne fan, but he stars in my least favourite film. The Quiet Man is an embarrassment. It might be the Paddywhackery of old Ireland that makes me switch off, but it’s not just that. There is a very uncomfortable scene depicting domestic violence where Wayne’s character drags and pushes the woman played by Maureen O’Hara.