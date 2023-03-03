Though not a Red Devils follower, even I applauded one of their historic wins

So Manchester United are winning trophies again. As a City supporter I thoroughly enjoyed their lean years. Those noisy red fans were quite muted and seemingly concentrating on other things. Eamonn Holmes was focused on a career move while battling with a nasty back injury. Professor Deirdre Heenan, one of the country’s leading academics, seemed pre-occupied with politics and broadcasting, Jimmy Nesbitt was probably filming another award-winning drama but all of them, like United fans across the country, were keeping a low profile. That was until last weekend when they won the Carabao Cup.