We should have listened to eco champion Rodney Trotter (and the real experts)

This weekend we’ll be thinking about the environmentalists. Sir David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg and Rodney Trotter. Lanky youthful Rodney gave a voice to green issues in the 1980s when few others took it under their notice. It was all thanks to John Sullivan who wrote Only Fools and Horses. He allowed Rodney to be an eco-champion. Sullivan may have been inspired by the writers of The Good Life but his gags were better and the environmental discussion between the younger Trotter brother and the gormless Trigger delivered some classic lines.