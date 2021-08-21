Without dedicated, selfless people like John Dalzell, vital funds for charity would never be raised

I read an article yesterday about my friend John Dalzell from Newry. To give him his full title, John Dalzell MBE. John has been honoured a number of times for his amazing fundraising work. He focuses on support for the local hospice and over the last 25 years has raised in the region of £1.5 million. He does it the hard way. Wrapped in layers to protect himself from the biting winter chill, he spends most of December among the shoppers collecting cash and reminding people that at some time almost every family locally might avail of the expert care from the staff at the Southern Area Hospice.