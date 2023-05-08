Charles has never been seen so vulnerable and full of emotion as during coronation

Never has Charles been seen so vulnerable or exposed than after the most sacred part of ceremony when the screen was removed following his anointing

King Charles III, in simple white shirt, standing during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Gail Walker

For all the pomp and circumstance of the coronation, the image that will endure is that of the King emerging from behind the screens in Westminster Abbey, dressed not in the crimson velvet Robe of State, but in a simple white shirt. Never has Charles been seen so vulnerable or so exposed.