Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 8-6-2021 Edwin Poots, (centre), with DUP team at Stormont after he had announced that the party nominee for post of Northern Ireland First Minister would be Paul Givan , (to his right in picture).

It’s quite something to find oneself looking for news during the week from the talks between Brussels and London on the NI Protocol, and to have that feeling as a citizen of having no say whatever in the outcome. That’s how many unionists will have felt. Perhaps for the first time, the sense of isolation is everywhere. There are no allies now, if there ever were.