Just like Jimmy Savile, when confronted with Martin Bashir’s wrongdoing, the BBC did nothing
Gail Walker
Amazingly, the transcript of An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales, Martin Bashir’s now damned 1995 edition of Panorama with Princess Diana, is still up on the BBC website and the programme itself is still doing the rounds promoting the Corporation internationally. But an independent inquiry into the circumstances of the programme has found dreadful practice at every stage from conception to corporate cover-up at the highest level.