When then first minister Arlene Foster (right) said she’d leave if there was a united Ireland, she was traduced. First minister designate Michelle O’Neill’s hurtful “no alternative” comments on IRA violence hardly embody the spirit of a shared future either.

This time of year, post-A level results, when many are heading off to universities across the water or in the South, is always redolent with memories of the life choices my friends and I made back in the day — and increasingly an envy of those who got away.