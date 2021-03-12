Piers Morgan lives to give offence, but keyboard warriors who'd silence him are the real enemies of free speech
Gail Walker
Piers Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain this week over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview has raised many disturbing questions about freedom of expression. The truth is that Morgan is a professional provocateur. He airs views which aren't predictable, conventional or boring. He wants to be unsettling, outrageous on occasion, entertaining.