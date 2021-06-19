Poots’ brief reign could prove an unlikely catalyst for DUP to completely overhaul its policies

At 21 days, Edwin Poots’ tenure as a political leader may be among the shortest in these islands and certainly its brevity has led to sarcasm among commentators and the public. But while there’s real human drama around his bid for power, the unseating of Arlene Foster, the extraordinary conclaves of the DUP at the Crowne Plaza and behind closed doors at Stormont and presumably elsewhere, and some of that has undoubted touches of slapstick, it may also be the case that Mr Poots’ reign will be remembered as a catalyst for change.