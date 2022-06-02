Queen Elizabeth II has led a life of service, warmth and great reassurance... long may it continue
How remarkable that a sheltered young woman who ascended the throne at the age of 25 should have had such commitment, such stamina, such an exemplary reign over the last 70 years
Gail Walker
Near the end of the fascinating and often elegiac BBC documentary Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, the monarch reflects on how she must seem to us “a rather remote figure… someone whose face may be familiar in newspapers and films but who never really touches your personal lives”.