Queen Elizabeth II has led a life of service, warmth and great reassurance... long may it continue

How remarkable that a sheltered young woman who ascended the throne at the age of 25 should have had such commitment, such stamina, such an exemplary reign over the last 70 years

Focus of attention: The Queen is welcomed by crowds outside St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen during a visit in 2012. Credit: Niall Carson

Gail Walker Thu 2 Jun 2022 at 21:30