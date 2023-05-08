Shorn of crimson robe and in plain white shirt, his face was full of emotion
Never has Charles been seen so vulnerable or exposed than after the most sacred part of ceremony when the screen was removed following his anointing
Gail Walker
For all the pomp and circumstance of the coronation, the image that will endure is that of the King emerging from behind the screens in Westminster Abbey, dressed not in the crimson velvet Robe of State, but in a simple white shirt. Never has Charles been seen so vulnerable or so exposed.