'Avoiding an economic border between Northern Ireland and the Republic has given rise to a trade barrier on goods travelling between Great Britain and NI - that plays to a long-held unionist existential fear of being betrayed by Westminster and bullied by nationalism.' (stock photo)

So much for our return to "normality". On Tuesday night dissident republican Danny McClean was shot dead in north Belfast. In any other part of the UK it would have been headline news for a week. Here, people barely said a word.