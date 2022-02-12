When it comes to equating victims of conflict, the writing is on the (desecrated) wall

As an example of how not to handle ‘legacy’ on the island of Ireland, just look at last week’s sorry events in Dublin’s Glasnevin Cemetery.

The latest “severe” vandalism to its memorial to all the people killed in conflicts in Ireland between 1916 and 1923 has prompted the cemetery authorities to dismantle it completely.

The wall listed dead members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and British soldiers, but media coverage didn’t emphasise the detail that it also carried the names of civilians and IRA volunteers.

In other words, this wasn’t an example of West Brit flag-waving in the face of the risen people, but a straight-forward list of all who lost their lives during that historic conflict, children included.

The idea of equating the dead in such a way proved — and proves — wholly unacceptable to republicanism in Ireland. This was the reason in 2020 that so many officials in the Republic, from mayors to TDs, boycotted a state ceremony for pre-partition police forces.

Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said bizarrely that while it was appropriate they be remembered, it shouldn’t be in the context of the Decade of Centenaries. “I do not believe there is a moral equivalence between the struggle for Irish independence between the years 1912 and 1922 and the effort made to suppress that struggle by the military forces of the colonial power.“

Dublin City councillors also objected to the event, citing the RIC’s “intolerable record of barbarism”. Indeed, the Council voted not to be represented.

The Government of course cancelled the event.

Depressingly, writing about Glasnevin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar chose to identify the RIC with the one million Protestants in Northern Ireland.

Describing the destruction as a “terrible and a huge setback for reconciliation”, he said those “who repeatedly vandalised the wall were driven by feelings of hatred, narrow nationalism and anger” and added: “We’re better than this as a nation. These are not our values. We need to be willing to reach out to the 1 million people on our island who identify as British or British and Irish.”

So something that should be respected because it acknowledges the heritage of many hundreds of thousands of Irish people whose forbears served in the RIC, who were not Protestants, probably wouldn’t have called themselves British and were certainly as much Irish people as any of those who decided to smash this record of them to pieces, became somehow reduced to a nice thing for northern Prods to visit on a day trip.

It’s not because of northern Protestants that this memorial should have been respected by the Irish nation, but because it’s their own people.

The even more strange statement from Violet-anne Wynne TD that the wall “commemorates a war that wasn’t ours” and which went on to say that “SF don’t commemorate killings, we commemorate what they did next, like their work towards peace” represented dissembling and deceit on a comic and epic scale.

What is a surprise is that any of this should have been a surprise to Leo Varadkar. You can’t really treat those million people both as rogue elements and obstacles and sentimentally as future fellow citizens of Fantasy Island. That’s not how one inculcates values of historical recognition and non-partisan remembrance.

Especially as IRA killings in Ireland have always been justified by the presence of those one million people that Leo Varadkar references.

They are the British. They are the alien. They are the oppressor. They are the problem.

All forms of nationalism — without exception, north and south — agree on this. All along people thought that any Troubles memorial which included terrorists would be unlikely to be acceptable. Who guessed that it would be the people they killed, police and army and civilians, who would be the offensive inclusions?

The failure of the Irish state to respect the political aspirations of that million is the reason why tragic young Eden Heaslip found himself bullied for having a Protestant father, why Protestants have found themselves under-represented in political life over the entire century in Ireland and why on a tiny, insignificant, symbolic level this memorial would continue to be smashed.

Of course there’s form when it comes to “othering” the dead in Northern Ireland. Recently a policing review in South Armagh questioned whether memorials to murdered RUC officers should be on public view within stations.

A disturbing hierarchy of the dead takes shape day by day. Every grieving family deserves truth, justice and some semblance of healing. But terrorists tend not to record their atrocities so thousands will wait in vain.

This week a Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland report, which examined eight attacks in which 11 people were killed, found shocking evidence of “collusive behaviour” between police and loyalist paramilitaries. The wretched details echo across three decades — the last words of 15-year-old James Kennedy, shot dead at Sean Graham bookmakers’ atrocity in 1992, were: “Tell my mummy that I love her.”

Each murder brings its own pity and despair. However many feel there’s a painful imbalance at the heart of legacy issues. There’s no Paramilitary Ombudsman for Northern Ireland for relatives to appeal to in order to find who was behind the murders of their loved ones. Even asking for basic justice is viewed as undermining the peace process.

What of the families of the 300 murdered RUC officers? Bluntly, their deaths do not count. They’re swept away amid a general maligning of the force.

But our dead rest in uneasy graves and step out of them when we least expect it.

Seamus Maguire, missing for half a century, re-emerges to join the list of the Disappeared, but is still missing. Jean McConville, barely visible in the only surviving photo, exudes a powerful presence, making headlines again as her family fundraise for a civil case against Sinn Fein.

Every day the faces of the lost spool by on social media.

What should have happened at Glasnevin? What response might there have been had this vandalism happened to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin in Parnell Square?

The wall should be immediately restored by the State and have a 24-hour honour guard placed on it to protect the history and heritage of the Irish nation.

Because history in itself is what needs protected from the people who choose which bodies are dug up and which are left unidentified and forgotten; those who, in MacNeice’s words, “pigeon-hole the souls of the killed/Into sheep and goats, patriots and traitors”.

You do this because as a country you must find ways of accommodating all those who live within it. Fighting over graveyards and in them is not the way to build a united island, in any sense.