The summer may have been a washout for most of us sitting it out, but it was another blistering triumph for the sectarians. Flags, effigies, poppy wreaths and sick slogans set ablaze on bonfires marking first the Twelfth and then internment, the now-traditional ‘ooh, aah up the ‘Ra’ chant at Feile hard on the heels of the Michaela McAreavey song in an Orange hall and sundry choral efforts from GAA fans.