Give over a little bit of your garden to nature for No Mow May

Campaign encourages public to let wildflowers and grass grow

It’s that time of year again: No Mow May, a campaign encouraging people to leave their lawnmowers alone throughout the whole month of May and give space back to nature. Letting your lawn grow, instead of cutting it, provides a necessary habitat for many insects, bees and butterflies that feed and shelter there. May is also an important time of year for pollinators, as plant life is full of nectar and pollen.

The international charity Plantlife spearheaded this campaign back in 2018 and every year ‘No Mow Mayers’ report seeing a diverse range of plant species during the month. I’m not just talking about dandelions, buttercup, daisies and clovers, but also wild strawberry, wild garlic and even orchid.

These are plants that we would never usually see in our gardens. Worryingly, future generations won’t see them either if we are to continue trailblazing down this path of nature depletion and destruction. Since the 1970s, the UK has lost 97% of wildflower meadows.

Native meadows are also disappearing across Ireland. No Mow May is a way of beginning to restore these important habitats, creating small pockets of native meadows in our gardens and communities. Mowing less can give wildflowers a chance to compete with the grass, allowing local, native wildflowers to naturally emerge. Over time, lawns managed in this way become more flower rich.

Where our lawns offer pollen and nectar to insects and animals, mowing them intensively therefore threatens species that depend on them for food. In Ireland, one-third of wild bees are threatened with extinction — and this is mainly because of hunger.

There simply isn’t enough food to support them in our landscape. If all of us chose to put our lawnmowers away for one month, we could start creating a network of places where pollinators would both survive and thrive.

At this point, even those with the best eco-will in the world may be thinking about the ‘messy garden’ brigade and accusations that leaving the lawn alone is unsightly or even lazy. It’s a fair point to raise. Neighbours or passers-by often instinctively think you’re just letting the lawn fall by the wayside and not intentionally managing it.

Educating people on why you’re proactively leaving your lawn unmown can be a challenge, but there are ways around it. Some people recommend putting signs on the lawn, from “Nature lives here” to “Left to nature”, to raise awareness about biodiversity loss.

Signage can pique interest but may feel too radical for some. In which case, others recommend cutting an edge or section of the lawn or making a curved path to show people that you have intentionally left parts alone.

Even giving over a little bit of your garden to nature can have enormous gains. After all, with more than 20m gardens in the UK, what feels like a small patch to you becomes part of a much larger patchwork of garden nature reserves.

Then there are people (like me) who don’t have a garden. How can we get involved? One suggestion is to chat with your local school, church, council or any public building with grass or fields and ask if some space can be left for nature this year.

One person I chatted to is working with the school opposite her house to transform the grassy bank at the front gates into a meadow. She didn’t have a front garden but jumped at the opportunity to use No Mow May as a tool to educate children and young people on biodiversity, helping them to discover new plants and species.

Education on local wildlife isn’t just for children either. Most of us were taught to pull out weeds rather than think of them as food for pollinators. Many people don’t know that daises and dandelions have multiple flowers on one single flower head that a bee could spend ages visiting. We don’t think about tiny little plants which offer huge returns.

We look at unkept verges as signs of abandonment because we have been conditioned to think that maintained spaces are more beautiful than wild spaces.

No Mow May is therefore an opportunity not only for people to get to know some of the species using their gardens, but also to transform mindsets.

Ultimately, the momentum behind No Mow May shouldn’t stop with May. It’s not like June 1 is an excuse to cut like crazy, but rather the hope is that people continue to give their lawnmowers a rest throughout the summer.

You may feel apprehensive now, but after transforming your garden into a biodiversity hotspot, at the end of the month you may feel inclined to leave the lawn longer for longer.

It’s not always easy for everyone to do something to help the environment, but this is probably one of the most accessible environmental campaigns out there.

After all, having to mow your lawn is far more work than giving No Mow May a go.