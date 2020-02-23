Harry Gregg never forgot the bowl he was baked in... he was outspoken and I adored him for that
Sunday Life Sport's Irish League columnist was a loyal, personal friend of Harry Gregg
It was an honour to have Harry Gregg as a close friend - and that's from my heart.
I'll miss him terribly. Harry had a shell-like exterior but, my goodness, he had a big heart and a soft centre. Very few people knew that.
He'd been in hospital a few times over the past couple of years, but was always well enough to make a recovery despite all his ailments.
This time was different. He'd been in for five weeks. I was allowed in to see him during his last few days. It was then I realised he was taking the final few steps in what had been an incredible journey of life.
His wife, Carolyn, was sitting by his side, as always. She whispered, 'Harry, it's your best friend'.
Without even looking up, he said, 'Beckett?' Carolyn replied: 'Yes'. I held his hand, stayed a few minutes and said to him: 'Right Henry, I'm away. I love you to bits'. I kissed his hand.
He looked at me through glazed eyes and whispered, 'Beckett, thanks'. I could hardly drive my car because of the tears in my eyes. Harry knew and I knew the end was not far away.
Believe it or not, I was the only person who got away with calling him Henry.
When I was growing up in Ballymoney, he lived just down the road. The older I got, the more I realised he was proof that people from a working-class background could become a success if they had ability - and, as Harry always said, 'a bit of luck'.
'You need a bit of ability, but you need a bit of luck, Beckett', he would mutter. 'Thankfully, I was blessed with both.'
The first time I met Harry was when I was a player at Coleraine. Any time he was home from Manchester United or whatever he was doing in England, he made a point of coming down to the club because he had so many friends.
He just loved to reminisce about some of the old boys around Coleraine, particularly the chairman, Jack Doherty, the late Freddie McFall, and men called Johnny Burns, David Pringle and Mickey McColgan. Harry loved those guys and they loved him.
And, of course, Kevin Doherty - cousin of the great Peter - was at The Showgrounds at the time. Harry had a lot of time for the Doherty family.
Harry wasn't a superstar when he came home - even though he had every right to be. After all, he was playing for the mighty Manchester United. But that wasn't him.
He was humble and modest and, dare I say it, more comfortable. Harry Gregg was much more at home with his family because that was more important to him. Despite all the adulation that was showered upon him, Harry was happierst when he was amongst his family. It's easy to say that now he has passed on, but I mean that from the bottom of my heart.
Many times, he said to me, 'Beckett, it's hard to beat home'.
Harry (right) was of the opinion that professional football could be false. Yes, you make friends - and some people become very good friends - but there is a degree of falseness about professional football and professional sport in general.
He never liked that side of it. That's what I loved about Harry - he was a man of principle and a man of integrity.
Whenever people become prominent or become high profile, so many of them lose the run of themselves.
Harry Gregg never forgot the bowl he was baked in, as they say up in these parts. He never forgot who he was or where he came from. Again, that speaks volumes for the man. He never fell into the trap that so many do.
Of course, he was outspoken, we all knew that. But because he said what he felt was why I adored him - I love that quality in people.
He used to say to me, 'Beckett, I'll never be dead while you're alive, because you call a spade a spade'.
Harry actually used that phase when he wrote the foreword for my book.
What Harry said, he believed. He didn't say something for the sake of it like a politician sometimes does, saying what people want to hear. That wasn't Harry.
He said it because he believed it. If that pleased people, well and good. If it angered people, so be it.
There was also another side of Harry Gregg that people knew nothing about - the work he did for charity and what he did for people in need.
Typical Henry, he wanted to do everything in private. The word legend is grossly overused and not fitting to everyone it's attributed to.
But Harry Gregg is more than worthy of such a honour. For me, he is a national treasure. For what he has done for this country and remained such an unsung hero is quite incredible.
There will never be another Harry Gregg.