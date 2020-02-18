How money makes the world go round in post-amateur era for gaelic sport

Model county: Fermanagh‘s impressive fundraising efforts have paid off for the team on an uneven financial playing field

There are a couple of anecdotes in Paul Fitzpatrick's excellent book, 'The Fairytale in New York', about Cavan's 1947 All-Ireland final win over Kerry in America, that have the capacity to almost erase every long-held prejudice about people from that fair county.

After beating Kerry in the Polo Grounds on a Sunday, Cavan's footballers were not due to depart until the following Saturday. That's a lot of time in a city full of temptation and they were gifted a wallet crammed full of dollars by the Cavanman's Association.

Today's players deserve all they get out of their success and their profile. Go back 40 years and compare Gaelic football and hurling to today's games. No contest.

Take the 1986 All-Ireland football final between Tyrone and Kerry. For the most part the only concern for players on the ball was how far and high they could propel it. Sidelines and free-kicks taken from the ground led to a similar approach. It was a different sport.

Those same players, the ones who later became involved in coaching to a high standard, acknowledge as much. One player in that final stated that the improved standards of pitches, quality of coaching and preparations, the introduction of proper gameplans and skill levels has changed the game beyond all recognition, for the good.

Naturally, there will be some that dispute that. But nostalgia is a liar. An affliction. It distorts our memory and twists the truth.

In order to reach the present-day heights, we have a generation of players who put inter county sport at the very centre of their world. And that costs money. Huge money.

When Cathal McShane is tempted by a professional contract playing Aussies Rules Football, a job package is put together to 'entice' him to stay at home.

There's nothing new in this. Players have been granted soft seats in the bank, or cushy numbers as salesmen. At least Tyrone were up front about it, inviting a select group of media to an announcement of a player accepting a new job.

Where it all gets complicated, is the spending at elite level right now. The overall figure of almost €30m spent on team preparation across the 2019 season has been a serious eye-opener for many.

In wider business, the past decade has been spent in the teeth of a brutal recession and yet intercounty spending jumped 60% from the figure in 2011.

Essentially, the financial wars between counties are Darwinian and are geared to weed out the smaller entities. Who can say that this is fair?

Now, take a man like Ger 'Jet' Treacy.

After spending two years in the Fermanagh backroom team when Peter Canavan was manager, he got a 360 degree view of his county.

And what he found was that when it came to preparing a team, the cupboard was bare. Fermanagh is not an industrial county, but one of genteel tourism and agriculture. Car manufacturers weren't knocking on doors asking their players to drive the latest yoke.

Despite their obvious advantages - the smallest playing base in the country and so on - they have established themselves as a solid Division Two side at the same time as they have sat bottom of the 32 counties when it came to coaching and games development funding from the 2007-2018 period.

Treacy took it upon himself to form a fundraising wing for the county board in 2014. Last year, they signed over £225,000 to the county board. Next year he hopes to top a quarter of a million pounds.

That's incredibly impressive. For example, Dublin raised just £73,641 in 2019.

But, their commercial income for the same period amounted to £1,807,004.

All Dublin are doing is taking advantage of their natural advantages. Nobody can begrudge that.

But not only does it leave smaller counties holding the knife in the gunfight, it also ties that hand behind their back.

We are in the post-amateur era now. Time to accept it.

Michael McCann

Liam's new way of thinking could benefit veteran players everywhere

Gaelic Games is prepared to go global in taking lessons on how to prepare players and teams.

In the past, Armagh, Antrim and Louth footballers have had Mick McGurn in doing their strength and conditioning coaching, a man who gained fame as having brought the Irish Rugby team to the kind of physical shape they attained when they won the Grand Slam in 2009.

When Rory Gallagher took over Fermanagh in 2018, he enlisted former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh, who is now defensive coach of Greater Western Sydney Giants in Australian Rules Football, to help advise on physical preparation.

And yet nothing makes the brow furrow more intently than hearing that a team are doing something completely different.

We recall the words of Darragh ÓSé, when he talked of how for a time, Kerry teams were obsessed with whatever was going on up in Ulster when Tyrone and Armagh were giving them hell in the middle of the 00's.

As ÓSé said, if word came back from Ulster that they were doing set-dancing as part of their training, Kerry would have been out doing set-dancing.

But there is one trend that is worth keeping an eye on for the rest of the season. After two years of the kind of relentless demands on players that are the norm, Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson has gone another way entirely.

Rather than ask players to be present at five training sessions per week, he now only asks for three. Instead of attending two separate gym sessions, the panel do a quick weights session before stepping onto the pitch.

The sessions may go on longer, but there is far more time for recovery, family and work commitments.

By streamlining the preparation time, Harbinson has managed to tempt former captain Paddy Cunningham out of retirement. Tomás McCann has also been back and just last week, one of Antrim's finest players Michael McCann returned to training with the squad at the age of 34.

Antrim's next two league games are at home against Carlow and Limerick. If they win both, then they will be well on the way to promotion to Division Three.

So much of their upturn has been the form and experience of the older brigade.

Harbinson's rethink will have been noted and duly copied. And players everywhere will thank him for it.