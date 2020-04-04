How my at-home haircuts ended up in a very hairy moment for my husband

Another week in lockdown has come and gone… I think. It's hard to tell because without the regularity of work and school routines, every day feels like Sunday in our house. Yes, the kids are studying and my husband and I are doing different bits and pieces for our jobs but we're quite often still in our jammies when this is happening, not changing until lunchtime when we head out together for our family walk. Just like on a normal Sunday.

I used to wish my week away, the busy, hectic to-ing and fro-ing that life in a family of five demanded was constant and there were times when I felt like a ball in a pinball machine, dashing about and then finally falling into my pit when the day was over. I yearned for Sunday to come around again, for a chance to chill out and relax a little, when the family calendar was empty bar a trip to church and we got to spend time together in the house, just us.

Which just goes to prove that it's true what they say, be careful what you wish for. Not that I haven't enjoyed spending lots of time together with my husband and my children. I'm just not sure they would always say the same in return about me during this lockdown, especially after I decided to open my own hairdressing salon in the kitchen.

Keen to keep busy and aware that my lovely dog Tarka was due a trip to the groomers before we were thrown into lockdown, I decided to take on the task myself. I rifled through the drawers in the kitchen and lo and behold, it turns out that I had hair clippers and a proper pair of haircutting scissors. I have no idea why or when I bought these, but they've certainly come in handy this week.

I decided against using the clippers on the dog because they might hurt her and instead began randomly cutting off what fur I could. She went from having beautiful, if overly long blonde curls, to having an all over buzzcut. She may not be beautiful, but she certainly seemed happier to be free of the matted hair. Emboldened after my first success, I decided to out my new found cutting skills on other members of the family. First, my four-year-old daughter. With straight, shoulder length hair, even I couldn't go wrong when it came to trimming the ends.

My son was the next not-so-willing volunteer but was happy enough with the cut around his ears and the back of his neck. My eldest daughter gave me a withering look when I asked if I could cut her hair so the next person to get called up was my poor husband. He's fairly follicly challenged so you wouldn't think it could go badly wrong but it was at this point that I decided I had enough experience under my belt to safely use the clippers. I gave them a quick charge, turned them on, revved them up and attacked his hair.

It was at that stage I realised I'd forgotten to put the guard on and instead of trimming his hair, I was shaving it off, right down to the skin.

Tarka

After a moment of horror and a loud gulp I worked up the courage to tell him what happened and, understanding soul that he is, he told me not to worry, to shave it all off and sure, there was plenty of time for it to grow back before anyone saw it. That, ladies and gentlemen, is why I married him. He has the patience of a saint and he needs every ounce with me. Though he was sorely tested five minutes later when the clippers began to make a funny noise and ground slowly to a halt, just as I'd reached the halfway point. By this stage, the children had gathered, enjoying my dodgy progress like a spectator sport.

As I attempted to even up his cut with the scissors they went from mild giggles to full-on belly laughs.

An half an hour later I had to throw in the towel and admit it was as good as I could get it. All I can say is, it's lucky my husband loves wearing hats… even indoors.