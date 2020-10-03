In my list of things to do I have left no time at all to get stressed by Covid

This week, just over 80 years ago, the government began the process of handing out gas masks to men, women and children across the UK. By the end of September 1939, more than 38 million of the black rubber masks had been distributed to protect families from gas bombs which, it was feared, might be dropped during air raids. I can only imagine what it was like when those sirens went off, when you had to grab your children and run for cover, clutching your mask as you went. The constant stress and fear must have been incredibly hard to live with.