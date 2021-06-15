It’s deadlock with a difference as SF plays London card

Role reversal for parties in latest unbelievable turn of events

It was a worrying week in politics for Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader. It started with the poorly received announcement of his new ministerial team, followed by the embarrassing scenes in the Europa Hotel involving Van Morrison and Ian Paisley MP and ended on Monday with the dignified and conciliatory valedictory address to the Assembly of the ousted First Minister, Arlene Foster.