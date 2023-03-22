It’s never too late to take action as report warns of ‘rapidly closing window of opportunity to protect life on earth’

Synthesis Report highlights urgency of tackling climate change

The latest verdict of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was published on Monday. Known as the Synthesis report, this report is the last of the assessment cycle.

It is a round-up of six major reports since 2018 and is aimed at governments and decision-makers. I’ve written about a few of these reports in this column, but the report released on Monday is the last one that we’ll get before 2030. The year 2030 is significant: if we are to keep global warming limited to 1.5°C, emissions need to halve by 2030. This is therefore the last report to come within a timeframe when we can really do something about it.

The report doesn’t mess around, but if you’ve been paying attention, nothing should come as a surprise. The report says that, without cutting emissions throughout this decade, we will see ‘catastrophic levels of global warming’, and that ‘there is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to protect a liveable future for all life on earth.’

The report is clear that climate change has already caused ‘substantial damages’, ‘increasingly irreversible losses’ and ‘weather and climate extreme events’.

Climate change has pushed people into food insecurity, poverty, and resulted in millions of human deaths. I know we haven’t seen these impacts in Northern Ireland, as climate impacts are unequally distributed across systems and regions, but we’ll get to that later.

Fossil fuels are front and centre in the report, sitting as one of the ‘Headline Statements’. More than a century of burning fossil fuels has led to global warming of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels.

If we continue along this path, the report makes clear that we will exceed our remaining carbon budget for 1.5°C — that number we’re aiming for. To keep below temperature targets therefore means no new fossil fuel infrastructure and swiftly moving away from oil, gas and coal.

This is truly in the interests of every living thing that calls this planet home — except maybe the pockets of big oil CEOs who are calling for fossil fuels for decades to come. It’s unfortunate that some of our world leaders who make decisions about fossil fuel reliance are also in the pockets of big oil, and that governments continue to subsidise the fossil fuel industry.

Even when we know that 86% of global carbon emissions are caused by fossil fuels, governments continue to financially support the fossil fuel industry more than they finance climate action.

Why are we spending our money subsiding what we know is harming us? It makes zero sense, and it will only make the problem more expensive to fix.

The report is clear that it costs less to tackle climate change than it will cost to deal with the consequences of not tackling it.

In other words, the global economic benefit of taking climate action far outweighs the global cost.

In contrast to some previous reports, there is a strong emphasis on climate justice in this Synthesis Report. The report is clear that the poor and vulnerable have been disproportionately affected by climate change, and our response should ‘prioritise equity, social justice, climate justice’. The report talks about ‘rights-based approaches’ and ‘redistributive policies’ that leave no one behind.

Climatology Professor from Maynooth University Professor Peter Thorne who represented Ireland and the UK as a core author of the report, also echoed this sentiment of climate justice, saying, “We in the developed world and nations such as Ireland, we have a greater responsibility to act and a greater ability to act and we must act”. At the press conference on Monday, Professor Thorne talked about how we ‘have made climate change somebody else’s problem’.

Governments refusing to take responsibility and show leadership in tackling climate change has resulted in weak policies, which — even if they’re implemented — currently put us on a trajectory for 2.7°C of warming by 2100. (Remember we’re aiming for 1.5°C).

The pace and scale of what has been done so far, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle climate change, and we should focus all of humanity’s collective efforts to turn this around. Crucially, we are in an incredibly privileged position to even be able to do so.

The decisions we make in this decade literally affect the next thousands of years, determining the liveability of the planet for future generations. The difference between doing what we need to do and not doing it? Collapse of ecosystems, mass displacement, loss of life: an altering of the world as we know it today.

Yet, world leaders and big decision makers are not behaving like they’re pulling the lever on the next few thousand years of earth.

The good news is that the solutions are already here, the toolkit is there. The report lists the multiple areas of opportunity for scaling up climate action across sectors like food, electricity, transport, industry, buildings and land-use.

Key actions include moving away from fossil fuels and towards renewables, decarbonising our energy systems, energy efficiency improvements, investing in public transport, freeing up land for reforestation, and restoring damaged ecosystems.

And before anyone wonders whether ‘it’s too late to act’, multiple lines of evidence in the report suggest that mitigation policies have avoided global emissions.

In other words, actions have meaning and every single decision (especially from the powerful and rich) matters.

If we take action now, global warming will slow down. Global temperature rise won’t just stop overnight, but the effects of taking action would be discernible within 20 years.

Finally, instead of asking whether it’s too late to act, we should instead be asking ‘too late for whom?’

For the women giving birth to their babies in flood water in Pakistan? For the millions of people suffering drought and famine in the Horn of Africa?

Ultimately, there is no deadline for us to stop acting or to stop caring. There will never not be lives to save or a natural world to protect.