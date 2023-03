Fernando Torres (inset top) and Peter Odemwingie (inset bottom) played their parts in thrilling transfer deadline days of old. This year we had to make do with Ben Davies (no, not the Tottenham one) signing for Liverpool.

It's not the same without Harry Redknapp. No Transfer Deadline Day was complete minus 'Arry hanging out from his car, telling the breathless Sky Sports News reporter that "no, no, there's nuffink 'appening here, son. But we'll see; you never know... cheers pal."