Orange Order’s rejection of Framework a further nail in the coffin

Proud Orangeman: But if Sir Jeffrey Donaldson takes the DUP back into Stormont, it will be against the wishes of the Order

Finding reasons to sneer at the Orange Order isn’t difficult. You can chortle at the bowler hats, collarettes and brollies. You can dismiss them as irrelevant, antediluvian, anti-Catholic bigots who have no place in modern society.