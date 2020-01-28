Leagues are off to a truly flying start

There are few things as pointless in life as the pre-match chat that a TV reporter has with a competing manager.

Every question is a variation on asking if they have any injuries and if they wish to win the game. These candy-floss set-pieces should be banned henceforth.

So you can imagine the frustration of your thrusting young correspondent, having shelled out for a Premier Sports subscription on Saturday, when the following happened.

The scene was heavy. There I was, in the thick of it with our two-week-old son on the sofa, trying to wrestle a bottle into him. Somewhere else in the house, herself was bathing our 19-month-old girl and entering into Stormont levels of agitated negotiation with the four-year-old boy to see if he might consider having a shower without leaving himself and everyone within a mile radius in floods of tears. The tension cut through walls and down the stairs.

We didn't need the stove on with that kind of pressure around the place but still it was burning with molten intent, helped along with a shovelful of coal or two. Back off, all you Wokeists with your fossil fuel concerns.

Anyway, that was nothing compared to what was on the screen as Limerick had leap-frogged and wiped out the Tipperary lead in the hurling league opener. The last two All-Ireland champions were serving up super stuff, though politely taking it in turn to do so.

And so, with around three minutes left on the clock, the programme switched over at 7pm, as advertised, and not without a serious whiff of jobsworth, to the Dublin v Kerry game and a pre-match interview with Peter Keane.

The Kerry manager can elevate plamás to undreamed of levels, and normally I dig that vibe, but this time I was apoplectic. I even posted a sneering Tweet about it and everything.

A moment from 1947 swam up to the surface. RTÉ commentator Michael O'Hehir was in New York's The Polo Grounds calling the All-Ireland final between Cavan and Kerry when he was gripped by the fear the transmission might cut out.

"And if there's anybody along the way there listening in, just give us five minutes more," he proclaimed, thereby saving the broadcast.

A full 73 years later, things just didn't run so smoothly.

The consolation was that the Dublin-Kerry league opener was so full of incident and jaw-dropping gorgeousness that the mood didn't last. By the end of the day, the GAA must have been pleased that more than 42,000 made their way to see such a treat for the last weekend in January.

In some ways, it all fell into the lap of the GAA. This was virtually an empty weekend of sport. Rugby was pausing to take a deep breath before the start of the Six Nations and soccer was busy staging their own Dr McKenna Cup; the FA Cup.

The build-up to the league also featured a million stories in the media about their favourite subject; the media, and the return of Joe Brolly to a broadcasting role after his defenestration by RTÉ.

He washed up again on Eir, a few months after solemnly vowing that he would 'never' work for a subscription channel. There followed a fortnight-long pity party where he articulated his hurt at the treatment by RTÉ, who suddenly were all wrong after being so right for so long.

By the time he rocked up pitch-side at Ballybofey with something that looked as if it met its end on the annual Boxing Day hunt in The Moy slung over his shoulders, the indulgence reached the kind of boredom levels experienced when someone is determined to finish their anecdote of why and how the screen on their phone is broken.

Whatever platform Joe ended up on, it still amounted to column inches, click-bait and a general sense that the real stuff is back. And real stuff it is, too.

We aren't talking about the far reaches of time here, but when Ciaran Whelan standing pitch-side at the season-opening bonanza spoke wistfully of teams landing back for the first few league games having a bit of 'junk in the trunk', he was exaggerating slightly for effect. Take things back to the start of Whelo's playing career when the first games would rudely shoulder themselves into October, a couple of weeks after the All-Ireland final, and you'd wonder how the whole thing worked at all.

A game in October, maybe two in November, a couple of months off and then back into it. And people talk about the length of the season now? Teams would file out in rudimentary, long sleeve jerseys that seemed preserved from one winter to the next, shuffle about the field giving the impression it was all so important, and then enjoy their post-match feed and a few pints on the bus on the way home or up the town.

No sporting membership is as good at putting themselves down. But right now, with the standards of play and the entertainment over last weekend, you'd wonder what right anyone has to complain.