All joking aside, PM’s short-lived reign disaster for people of UK

Liz Truss’s 44 days in Downing Street were characterised by volatility, unpredictability and fiscal chaos. The only constant? The barrage of viral memes. When you type ‘Liz Truss memes’ into Google, over 50m results appear. Type in ‘pork markets’, 250m appear. There are hours of YouTube content available.