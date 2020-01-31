Liam Boyce is the man to turn Hearts' season round and Matty Kennedy is just what Northern Ireland need

What a way for Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce to announce his return to Scottish football last weekend, an assist and the winning goal against title challengers Rangers.

It was the perfect way for him to endear himself to the frustrated Hearts fans in their time of need.

Hearts have had a dreadful season as they sit at the bottom of the table and have been crying out for a natural goalscorer. They have needed a front man who can get hold of the ball and bring others into play, and Boyce is the ideal fit.

If I'm honest, I was surprised that there wasn't more interest from Scottish clubs due to his scoring exploits from his Ross County days.

He's proven that he knows where the back of the net is and I've no doubt that Hearts won't regret investing in Boycie.

Matty Kennedy, a potential Northern Ireland international, was also on the move in Scotland last week as he left St Johnstone to join up with Niall McGinn at Aberdeen.

Kennedy still has to make his bow for us but has the tools to be successful on the international scene.

He's quick, loves taking defenders on and has an eye for a goal, which is exactly what Northern Ireland need.

It's down to the back-up strikers to lift pressure off Morelos and Edouard

Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos have hogged the headlines this season at Celtic and Rangers respectively with their performances, goals and importance to their team.

They say squads win league titles, and this week showed where Celtic and Rangers currently are in that process.

It's the back-up strikers who are in the spotlight. Celtic's Leigh Griffiths and Rangers' Jermaine Defoe have been all the rage this week but for different reasons.

Griffiths, almost the forgotten man at times, followed up his recent good form by scoring against St Johnstone as the Bhoys demolished Tommy Wright's side 3-0 on Wednesday night.

At the same time, Rangers were dealt a huge blow as Defoe damaged his calf after scoring in a comfortable win against Ross County. He will now be missing for the foreseeable future, giving Steven Gerrard a headache he doesn't need.

Griffiths could be arriving back in form at just the right time of the season. I've said previously that Edouard needs to be used sparingly in specific games to keep him fresh, but Neil Lennon has never had an able replacement to do so.

Griffiths may well have changed that narrative in taking another step towards getting back to his best with an impressive display full of energy and imagination in the midweek win in Perth.

He's had his issues to deal with off the pitch but he seems to have gained the trust of Lennon on the pitch and looks in a hurry to make up for lost time.

Many thought the £3.5m signing of Polish kid Patryk Klimala signalled the end for Griffiths, but if there's one thing we've learned about him in this spell it's that he's a fighter. He looks hungry for goals again, seems fully focused and ready to play his part as Celtic aim to make more history by winning another domestic treble.

He will feel like a new signing for Lennon and it's a massive bonus to get someone of his calibre back in amongst the goals at a critical time of the season.

As for Rangers, the injury to Defoe has forced Gerrard into the transfer market with the capture of Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk. The 21-year-old is probably better known as the son of the great Gheorghe Hagi, who starred in the 1994 World Cup for Romania.

If he's a fraction of the player his dad was, then Rangers fans are in for a treat.

He is, however, unproven, and there will be immediate pressure on him to replicate the goalscoring exploits of Defoe. That in itself is a big burden to carry.

Defoe, who signed a new one-year deal at Ibrox, had been the perfect support act for Morelos in the first half of the campaign. Gerrard was able to rotate them in specific games, keep them both fresh and still retain a goal threat.

I know there's never a good time for an injury to occur but Defoe's setback on Wednesday night at least gave Gerrard a chance to get a replacement in. If it had happened today against Aberdeen with the window shut then Rangers really would have been in a difficult situation.

Keeping Morelos fit and suspension-free is now one of the biggest challenges the Rangers boss faces in the next few weeks.

His absence could be catastrophic for their title hopes, and Gerrard and the supporters know it. It's obvious that they're a completely different team and much more effective when he's in it.

With the window now slammed shut, the title destination is now in the hands of Messrs Lennon and Gerrard.