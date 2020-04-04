Liam Donnelly's among the best but Odsonne Edouard is the standout player from the Scottish Premiership season

There's no doubt that major trophies and league titles in particular are won as a team but they are strongly influenced by talented individuals with big moments.

I've never really believed in individual awards, probably because I never won any! But I'm going to have a look back at the players who have influenced Scottish football this season.

Celtic have dominated this campaign yet again, Rangers have threatened to challenge but fallen short and Motherwell have over-performed against the odds. Aberdeen have probably slightly underperformed and Livingston, like Motherwell, have raised a few eyebrows.

When you're the dominant side, it's no surprise that you have the best players and that's the case for Celtic.

Prior to the winter break, Ryan Christie was in sensational form not just with his goals but his all-round performances. For him, 2020 hasn't been as productive due to an injury in early January, which had stalled his season.

His personal highlight will be his hat-trick against St Johnstone on the opening day of the league season.

James Forrest doesn't get the credit he's due in my eyes and fans are sometimes quick to criticise. Yet again, though, he has played a vital part in the Hoops being the dominant team domestically.

His assists and goal return are again very impressive. Celtic fans won't appreciate Forrest until he's not there, that's the biggest compliment I can pay him. His terrific goal in the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio will be a memory he will never forget.

Over at city rivals Rangers, their stand-out player has been Alfredo Morelos, particularly up to the end of December. Rangers were so reliant on his goals and time and time again he delivered.

The Europa League was very productive for him and, although he has yet to break his duck against Celtic, he led the line terrifically well. Scoring against Porto home and away will stick out for him and his double at Feyenoord was simply stunning.

Other players who have excelled at the smaller clubs and deserve a mention are Liam Donnelly of Motherwell, Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston.

Donnelly has been rejuvenated this season in his midfield role, contributing 11 goals and making his senior Northern Ireland debut.

Cosgrove has carried the fight for Aberdeen and his 23 goals have his side in the hunt for third place. He has plenty of suitors and I wouldn't be surprised if someone takes a gamble on him.

Dykes of Livingston has been the surprise package this season and caught a few defenders off guard. Christopher Julien of Celtic certainly didn't fancy the robust nature of Dykes' play. Like Cosgrove I'd be surprised if he's a Livingston player next campaign.

The outstanding player in Scotland this season has been Odsonne Edouard. The Celtic hitman got better as the season progressed and has made the game look easy at times. He really is such a classy footballer; his touch is immaculate and his movement and game awareness are top class.

He brings others into the game - include his 28 goals and he really looks every bit the complete player.

Many people thought £9m was a lot to pay for him two years ago but he now looks like a snip at that price. He will go on to make Celtic a very handsome profit but will also leave a huge void to fill.

Neil Lennon stated this week that Celtic would like to add another year to Edouard's contract and that's for two reasons. First of all for Celtic to continue their dominance but the main reason is to protect their most prized asset, which is sensible.

My BT Sport colleague Chris Sutton recently said Edouard is the best Celtic striker since Henrik Larsson and after the season he's had it's hard to disagree - although I'd love to!