Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, 2022 (Credit: Luca Bruno)

Belfast has failed to make the cut for the shortlist to host next year’s Eurovision. I’m genuinely taken aback by this. What have Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield all got that we haven’t? Apart from sounding like targets in Boris Johnson’s Levelling Up campaign…