He may have the hair to be an heir, but Prince Simon’s claim just doesn’t add up

Australian Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims to be the love child of Charles and Camilla

At a time when the House of Windsor is haemorrhaging "senior royals" left, right and to Vancouver a new hero emerges to potentially take up some of the slack.

Stepping up to the plate in time of need is Prince Simon from Australia.

You may not have heard of Prince Simon before - but there's a good reason for that. Simon's not actually a prince.

However, Simon Charles Dorante-Day (his real name) has this week launched a legal action Down Under claiming that he is the love child of Prince Charles and Camilla. And as such, potentially, second-in-line to the throne.

The poor Queen. How much more can she take?

Megxit, the Andrew scandal, Peter Phillips flogging "royal" milk in China (Princess Anne's son has appeared in a TV ad there promoting dairy produce) and the many, mad Markles.

And now some strange Aussie claiming that he's her grandson on account of the fact that he's got a similar hairdo to the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Simon (we'll refer to him as that because the double-barrelled surname is a bit of a mouthful) was born and brought up in England. Adopted at 18 months, he claims that throughout his youth his adoptive grandmother often told him that he was the child of Charles and Camilla.

Interestingly, the grandmother and her husband had both worked for the royal household.

So far, so plausible? Sadly for Simon, no.

Bearing in mind we all got told stories by our grannies that may have been a little, shall we say, enhanced, this is far from an open and shut case.

Without DNA evidence Prince Simon is relying on photographic "evidence" to back up his claims.

He's produced pics of himself in his youth comparing them to Camilla's son Tom at around the same age. In fairness there is a distinct resemblance.

However, he could also pass for Herman from Herman's Hermits (Sixties pop band, children), so the lookalike argument is hardly a clincher.

Same goes for his claim that in his youth his hair was very similar to Camilla's. However uncanny the similarity in centre-parting, Simon, hair doesn't make you an heir.

If I'm sounding unkindly dismissive of Prince Simon's claim to the throne, it's because some aspects of his argument just don't add up.

When he was conceived (he was born in 1966) Prince Charles was 17 and at a school in the north in Scotland. Camilla was 18 and living down south. And the pair still hadn't met.

And then there's the small matter of eye colour. Both Camilla and Charles have blue eyes. Simon's eyes are brown. Asked how this could be (when both parents have blue eyes the child apparently can't have brown eyes) Simon said he could explain. He insisted that his eyes had been tampered with.

That's the bit where he lost me.

That, and his claim that Megxit was in fact just a ploy by the royal family to take attention away from what he describes as his explosive court action.

No, Simon, I don't think so. I think Harry and Meghan wanted out. Which makes it all the more intriguing as to why you would want in.

Prince Charles used to moan that the monarchy was turning into a soap opera.

These days it's borderline sitcom. But with a cast of characters no scriptwriter could make up.

Among them is Clown Prince Thomas Markle now threatening one major tell-all interview per month unless his daughter and Harry wise up and get in touch.

At some point old Thomas is surely going to run out of home videos and ways to say what an ungrateful wretch his Meghan is.

But like the aforementioned Peter Phillips in the weird Chinese dairy ad he's milking it for all it's worth.

As for Prince Simon, the only comfort for the royals must be that there's still one oddball out there who wants in.

Just a pity he's not their blue-eyed boy.

Who knows when Brexit negotiations will finally be over

By the time you read this we will be gone. Last night at 11pm, with a bit of Boris fanfare but no Big Ben bonging, the UK formally left the EU.

It's been a week that will go down in history. We can only sympathise with the students of the future who will have to try to get their heads around Brexit's tortuous timeline.

Earlier in the week the EU Parliament had hosted a send-off that was part Last Night of the Proms, part Eurovision Song contest.

MEPs held hands and warbled Auld Lang Syne, some using their pro-EU scarves to mop their tears.

Nigel Farage flashed a grin of such unbridled joy that it looked almost as false as Philip Schofield's at the NTA awards.

You almost expected him to burst into a chorus of "So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, adieu".

With all the sincerity of a Eurovision host, Ursula van der Leyen, assured departing MEPs of the EU's undying love.

"And this completes the results of the European jury. Royaume-Uni, nul points."

So we're out. Sort of.

We know that many more months of negotiations lie ahead. But we're hardened to that by now.

As Eurovision's Johnny Logan once so perceptively put it: "What's another year?"

Is the truth a casualty in China?

Of all the bizarre stories emanating from the coronavirus crisis one of the most mind-boggling is how the Chinese managed to build two massive hospitals in just one week. In the UK they've been trying for years to build a high speed HS2 rail link between London and Birmingham. And they're still nowhere near. But at least we know the full sorry facts and figures there. Are the notoriously secretive Chinese authorities being equally upfront with casualty figures? Or are they constructing those too?

Chancers on eBay making a mint

Have you found a commemorative 50p coin in your change yet? Have you put it up on eBay? At the time of writing, the coins having just been issued and still warm from the Royal Mint oven, I see that some are already being offered online. Asking price, £14.99. Not quite the "rare Peter Rabbit" 50p price tag of £1,500. But still. By the end of 2020 around 10 million of the Brexit coins will be in circulation. For commemorative accuracy sake, shouldn't they have released 17.4 million?