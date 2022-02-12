Hitler isn’t hilarious, genocide isn’t a gag and attacking pets is never funny

If you’re aiming to boot your career down the pan, one sure-fire way to do it is to kick a cat.

Kurt Zouma, a rich footballer I’d never heard of before this week, has effectively done just that. Whatever he does in life from here on in, he will forever be known as the big, brave man who kicked the cat. The story will dog him for years.

In the most ludicrous line in the apology Zouma issued, he insisted that his cats were “perfectly fine and healthy”, that they were “loved and cherished” by the entire family. The cats were unavailable to corroborate these claims.

The giggling idiot who filmed the incident — or perhaps even Zouma himself— posted the footage to Snapchat in the belief, presumably, that others would find the tormenting of a defenceless animal hilarious.

To add insult to the cats’ injury, Zouma’s club, West Ham, then chose to play him in Tuesday’s game against Watford, further inflaming public outrage.

The club, in the throes of a PR disaster — and having lost sponsorship — hurriedly announced it had fined their player the highest sum possible.

This is reported to be £250,000, which while it would buy you a fair amount of Whiskas, works out at around two weeks’ pay for Zouma. Not such an awful penalty, then.

Kurt’s cat kick has featured prominently in headlines this week. There is a special level of public ire reserved for people who hurt our furry friends.

But there’s another small, innocent party in this story who hasn’t attracted anything like the attention the cats got.

In the video, Zouma is seen slapping a cat from the arms of a child.

One of two things is happening here. Either that little child is being taught that cruelty to animals is a laugh. Or, more likely, he or she has been left traumatised and/or distressed after their beloved pet was batted from their arms.

The cats have been removed from Mr Zouma’s home by the RSPCA. Has anybody been to check on the child, to see how he or she is feeling? Shouldn’t there be a wee bit of public outrage on behalf of him/her too?

People tend to get very sentimental about domestic pets. People don’t think it’s funny to see them get a kicking.

Genocide is something else that most rational people wouldn’t regard as a big laughing matter either.

If anybody was feeling grateful to Kurt Zouma for deflecting attention from their own hostile headlines this week, it may have been the comedian Jimmy Carr. Or then again, maybe not.

Carr had sparked fury over a joke he’d told on his Netflix show, His Dark Materials. Nobody talked about the hundreds of thousands of gypsies murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust, he said, because “nobody wants to talk about the positives”.

Jimmy Carr. Credit: PA

Carr even had the neck to claim that the ‘joke’ was educational in that it informed people who might not previously have known about the Nazi genocide of Roma and Sinti people.

His fellow comedian (and, reportedly, close friend) David Baddiel said it was racist, cruel and inhumane.

Carr tried to regroup by claiming he was using “edgy” material to highlight cancel culture.

Another interpretation is that he was aiming to get his name in the headlines, which is why he may not have been thrilled about being kicked off the news schedules by a cat.

Carr seems to be setting himself up as a pale imitation (in every sense) of the American comedian Dave Chappelle.

One point which was slightly glossed over amid this week’s backlash is that he’d told the joke weeks ago.

It was only when the clip was tweeted in recent days that it sparked anger. In other words, many, many people had already seen it but obviously felt it wasn’t that awful.

His audience could also be heard guffawing quite heartily. Obviously, Carr isn’t the only one who feels mass murder is a laughing matter.

There are plenty of people who will argue, ‘Sure, it’s only a joke’. Just as others will say, ‘Sure, it was only a bit of fun with the cat’, or, ‘Sure, it’s only a cat’. Or even — as Carr’s joke implies — ‘Sure, they’re only gypsies’.

But Hitler isn’t ever hilarious. Genocide isn’t a gag. Tormenting animals isn’t funny.

And being cruel in order to get laughs is a truly pathetic level for any human being to sink to.

I’ve a low opinion of Vogue’s high fashion

The cover of Vogue magazine is the place to go to research clothes that nobody wears in the real world. Kim Kardashian features on the new edition, wearing an unusual outfit created by the brilliant creative director of Loewe, JW Anderson, who’s from Magherafelt. It’s fabulous and very avant garde, of course. Kim looks as though she’s clamped in place by an off-cut of shiny steel piping. Coming from near Magherafelt myself, I can confirm it’s not something you’re likely to see walking down Broad Street.

There’s no guarding against boredom

A bored security guard on his first day of work at a museum in Russia entertained himself by doodling on a very valuable artwork. The painting, called The Three Figures, portrays three faces without features. The security guy drew wee eyes on two of them. With a biro. Defacing, or in this case refacing, art is always to be frowned upon. But the security guy (now sacked, obviously) may have felt he was doing a bit of necessary restoration work. Think what he could do for the Venus de Milo.

Do royals get posh Covid?

The Queen may have Covid. She has been in contact with Charles, who definitely has it. Charles was also in contact with Rishi Sunak (Boris will be thrilled about that) and Priti Patel. Is it more upmarket to pick up omicron from a royal? I’m sure some toffs think so. There used to be an old song pillorying this sort of close-ish contact. “I danced with a man who danced with a girl who danced with the Prince of Wales.” Updated version: I got Covid from a man who got it from a Chancellor who got it from the Prince of Wales.