Invoking ‘The Cause’ in hope it sanitises everything... except blood on the street

Do paramilitaries ever feel remorse? I’m not talking about the killer organisations as a whole. I’m mean the individuals, the men — and sometimes women — who have committed truly hellish crimes.

How do they ever live with themselves? I often wonder about this. Yet weirdly it’s not a subject that sparks much debate in Northern Ireland.

I say weirdly because we live in a place where, let’s be honest, a sizeable section of the population took part in terrorist attacks, committing the most awful and gruesome crimes.

Put bluntly, hundreds, possibly thousands of people gunned down and blew up their fellow citizens. You would think the memory of what they did must play on their minds. At least with some of them, anyway.

In those wee, small hours of darkness does what they did ever come back to haunt them?

In a different context the great Col Tim Collins once used that powerful term, “stains upon the soul”.

Do those who detonated a bomb that claimed the lives of men, women and children or who pumped bullets into an unarmed man, do they ever wrestle with the thought of the stains left upon their own souls?

Reading some of the posts on this paper’s Facebook page, this week, following the horrific and cowardly attack in Omagh on Detective Inspector John Caldwell, who was mercilessly gunned down in front of his young son, I was struck by one woman’s comment.

“Just beyond words. How some can do this and go to bed and sleep?”

It is a compelling question. The answer sadly is that they seemingly can. And not just in the immediate aftermath.

Those who committed the most barbarous, unconscionable atrocities during the Troubles have gone on to lead their lives, raise children, maybe even grandchildren.

You’d imagine that just occasionally they might catch sight of their own young child perhaps, or one now grown to adulthood and the thought might flit across their mind: “I took a life like that. I ripped someone away from a family just like mine who loved them dearly.”

I’m possibly being a bit soft here. If you’re the sort of person who can gee yourself up to go out and murder another human being, you’re probably not the sort of person who self-flagellates over it later.

The paramilitary organisations, as we know, are experts at blame deflection. And at self-justification.

There was/is no alternative — to coin a phrase.

They talk about ex-combatants (as if that’s a day job) and freedom fighters and defenders and volunteers. And above all, there’s ‘The Cause’. They all have a ‘Cause’ and invoking the name of ‘The Cause’ sanitises everything.

Except, that is, the blood on the street.

The standard defence for all the terrible acts that were committed in this small place — and continue to be committed — is whichever flag they wrap around themselves.

At the gatherings of the old-boy “combatants” where they raise their glasses and celebrate their part in a conflict whose only real achievement was misery and hate and division, doubtless they do tell themselves that what they did was necessary and noble.

But surely they know, in their heart of hearts, it was murder plain and simple. Lives taken, lives ruined. And for what? Other, that is from the aggrandisement of the Officers Commanding and the Brigadiers and other assorted, self-appointed Commanders.

Down the years there have been a few instances where members of the terrorist outfits, on both sides, have spoken of their contrition for the things they did. Of the shame and guilt they feel. And how it has preyed upon their minds.

We are all human beings. It’s unfathomable to most of us how those who commit acts of savagery rationalise it within their own heads.

Maybe they don’t. Maybe more of them than would ever admit to it are tormented by the memory of what they did.

Or maybe that’s just me being naive again.

One thing I do know is that in Omagh this week, as so many times in the past, those taking the real stand against evil are the men and women who bravely put on the uniform of police officers and who put their own lives, and the lives of their families, in jeopardy — both on and off duty.

There’s right and there’s wrong. And whatever terrorists tell themselves, their bloody violence was never justifiable or right.

Not back then. Not now. Not ever.