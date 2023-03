In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Green, sits with its bow stuck into the wall Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypts Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)

Among those for whom this hasn't been the best of weeks is the poor guy who got his big boat stuck in the Suez Canal. It could happen to any of us.