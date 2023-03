Kate and Gerry McCann in 2012 holding an image of what Madeline might look like as an older girl (John Stillwell/PA)

Have they found the man who took Madeleine McCann? Police in the UK, Portugal and Germany are appealing this week for information about a new suspect - the latest development in a story which has gripped, fascinated and divided millions of armchair detectives since the evening 13 years ago when the three-year-old disappeared.