Many SF voters may well be outraged at Michelle O’Neill’s coronation trip… poll shows we’re entrenched as ever
Poll results show that our attitudes remain as entrenched as ever, particularly when it comes to royalty, writes Lindy McDowell
Lindy McDowell
As Michelle O’Neill dusts off her first ministerial hat and gets ready to attend next Saturday’s coronation of Charles III, will it surprise her to learn that the LucidTalk poll, in today’s Belfast Telegraph, finds that, of Sinn Fein voters surveyed, 0% support the monarchy?