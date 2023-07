Former US President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on April 4 after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It’s been a while since the former president has featured so prominently in global headlines. But this week he’s back with a bang, a criminal charge and a new slew of martyred posts on social media where he’s been expressing his anger in his trademark shouty capital letters