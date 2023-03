Anti-vaxxers range from the "vaccine hesitant", who are suspicious of jabs in general, to out-and-out loons who argue this is yet another ploy by our masters to exert mind control over us

There's a proposal that politicians should be first to get the Covid vaccine when it becomes available. The thinking behind this argument - and I'm assuming it's tongue-in-cheek (it is, isn't it?) - is that the politicians should be our guinea pigs to show that the vaccine doesn't have nasty side effects.