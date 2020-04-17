Some have shown contempt for rules as grieving relatives plead with us to stay safe from coronavirus at home

This week, beginning as it did on Easter Sunday on what ordinarily would have been an idyllic bank holiday break or occasion for a big get-together with family and friends, has seen much debate about whether the police are interpreting current lockdown rules in a way that is a mite too Attila the Hun.

One newspaper illustrated this argument in an Easter cartoon showing the sepulchre with the stone rolled away - and a couple of English bobbies scorching to the scene to investigate whether someone had gone outside for non-essential travel.

Throughout the UK there's been a multitude of stories about police officers clamping down on those they regard as having transgressed lockdown legislation.

One bloke delivering food to vulnerable family members was handcuffed and threatened with pepper spray. An onlooker who protested that this action seemed a bit over-zealous was told: "Listen, you're next."

Another police force used drones to monitor beauty spots for evidence of non-essential sunbathing. A scenic blue lagoon was dyed black to deter Instagrammers (although you would think the colour change might have made for an even better picture).

Officers in some areas advised shoppers that Easter eggs constituted non-essential food items and should not be purchased.

And a post from the PSNI in Carrickfergus (it was later retracted) stated that exercise "begins at your front door" and warned of fines for "unnecessary travel", which seemed to imply that jumping in the car to take you to a park for a walk was against rules.

So is it? Who knows? Confusion abounds.

The vast majority of us totally understand the reasoning behind the 'stay home' advice. One of the most moving aspects of the awful human tragedy that has been unfolding around us has been the pleading by grieving relatives for people to heed that call and help other families avoid the hell they're now going through.

Compared to the loss of someone you love, what's a few weeks holed up in your home?

Especially when you consider the courage of all those front line workers risking their lives to save others or to provide essential services.

And the police, in fairness to them, have their work cut out with countless idiots nationwide.

One guy stopped by police in England told them that he "needed to get weed", which he argued fell into the essential purchase bracket. Another driver, who may have elicited more sympathy from officers, admitted to driving around for hours to get a break from their partner.

Here in Northern Ireland over 200 fines have been issued to people in flagrant breach of rules. They include a family who drove from Enniskillen to the Spelga Dam for a picnic and one cod who drove from Portadown to the Glens of Antrim for a spot of fishing.

It's hard to deter some people. Barnett's Park has been taped off presumably to stop people driving some distance there to go for a walk. But now, just round the corner, the House of Sport car park is full...

Lady Dixon Park has also been taped off but drivers have been parking on the adjacent roadside, in some cases causing a traffic obstruction.

None of this may actually be breaking the rules. But it's not exactly what you'd call within the spirit of the rules.

The most marked display of contempt for social distancing has, of course, been those couple of republican funerals where mourners paraded en masse.

At a time when others haven't even been able attend the funeral of those closest to them it's a shocking display of contempt for the bereaved - and also for their own local community.

The vast majority of people though, are respecting the rules here. All we're being called upon to do is use common sense and for now to accept we've lost a bit of personal freedom.

An awful lot of people have lost an awful lot more.

Eggcellent opportunity to choc up

Re the police warning about Easter egg purchase mentioned elsewhere in this column. Obviously shoppers took heed of it. I was in Sainsbury's earlier this week and they had entire battlements of Easter eggs all now massively reduced. A sign assured customers that there was no limit either on how many they could buy. Note to children - next year, little ones, be sure to check the sell-by date on your Easter egg. Your parents may be stockpiling.

Don’t make light of love in dim way

'Suffice to say that the woman had been dating a 92-year-old chandelier (yes, we're talking about a light fitting) and felt that tabloid coverage had made light of the relationship by referring to the happy couple as Dim and Dimmer'

Unusual headline of the week ... Woman Dating A Chandelier Has Her Discrimination Case Thrown Out. We don't need to go into too much detail here. Suffice to say that the woman had been dating a 92-year-old chandelier (yes, we're talking about a light fitting) and felt that tabloid coverage had made light of the relationship by referring to the happy couple as Dim and Dimmer. Reassuring to know that in these uncertain times where nothing is as it was, in some ways at least, life goes on as... normal.

Gutsy and so kind, Captain Tom is a star who outshines them all

True hero: Captain Tom Moore (99) at home after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden

Hero of the week has to be Captain Tom Moore, age 99, Second World War veteran who in order to raise a target £1,000 for the NHS decided to get on his Zimmer and get out there and do something.

Captain Tom set off on his Zimmer marathon, completing 100 laps of his garden to mark his upcoming 100th birthday.

He's since overshot his original fundraising target by some margin. He's raised over £18m.

In the process he caused the JustGiving website to crash at one point. Kim Kardashian tried to break the internet with a champagne glass perched on her bum. Tom on his Zimmer has been way more impressive.

It's not just the total that he's raised that is so very admirable. It's that the man himself wanted to do his bit. And that people all over the world, touched by the old soldier's gutsiness and kindness, responded with such generosity.

There's something about the story of this elderly man in his own modest fashion trying to help that makes us all want to support him on his slow but determined way.

Some big names were among those who donated. Some may even have given anonymously.

There's an online concert now planned to allow celebs to do their bit to raise even more money. And conveniently, their profiles.

Captain Tom on his trusty Zimmer didn't set out in search of fame or seeking applause for charitable endeavour.

But he's become the unlikely star who now eclipses them all. Just one dignified, old man with his small target - and his big, big heart.