'Don't, whatever you do, imagine that one day soon you can park your campervan on the sunlit uplands.'

In the wide range of unlikely eventualities which, only a year ago, you could not even have imagined - pubs closed, elbow-bumping, home-schooling, cutting your own hair and not being allowed into a bank WITHOUT a mask - this week has produced another stonker: being threatened with 10 years in prison for telling lies about where you've been on holiday. Ten years! To put this in context, Al Capone got 11.