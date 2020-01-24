The appalling sight of a half empty Commons chamber to remember horrors of Holocaust

At the same time at Westminster, Government minister Luke Hall was rising to speak in a debate in the Commons to mark the day

Monday marks the anniversary of the moment exactly 75 years ago when the first soldier from an advancing infantry division of the Soviet Red Army walked into the Auschwitz concentration camp in what was literally the first step in its liberation - and the full revelation of its horror to the world.

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day a commemoration ceremony on Thursday in Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, brought together an impressive mix of world leaders - Prince Charles, Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin and Mike Pence among them.

At the same time at Westminster, Government minister Luke Hall was rising to speak in a debate in the Commons to mark the day.

It would be fair to say that he wasn't exactly addressing a full House.

A relatively small number of MPs had taken their seats on the benches on either side. There have been bigger turnouts for Commons debates on Northern Ireland - and that's saying something.

A Jewish commentator on a national news programme pointed up the sparse attendance, particularly on the Labour benches.

Given the party's recent shameful record of failure to deal with anti-Semitism within its ranks he was, he said, surprised that more of its MPs hadn't made the effort to attend.

But then, he added caustically, perhaps they felt they had more important things to do than attend a debate remembering the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis, and all the other genocides since, from Rwanda to Bosnia.

Victims of the Nazi death camps included gypsies (both Roma and Sinti), gay people, communists, Poles, those who spoke out against the Third Reich, disabled people and those loosely labelled 'antisocial'.

But it was, of course, the Jews of Europe who were the primary target of Hitler's systematic butchery.

He wanted to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the Earth.

Post-war, the slogan 'Never Again' defined the global revulsion at what had taken place, and the determination to stamp out the hatred that powered it.

And look how well that's turned out.

Within living memory of the Holocaust there are now the flourishing (especially online) legions of Holocaust deniers.

'Never Again' has been supplanted by 'It Never Happened'.

Deniers of Hitler's genocide range from far-Right nutters to the bigots of the 'liberal' Left, plus conspiracy theory headcases who also believe aeroplane vapour trails are the CIA spraying us with sedatives.

We have a leading political party in the UK failing (or refusing) to deal with ingrained anti-Semitic hatred.

Zio (Zionist) has become the sleekit way of saying Jew, the new way of enabling the haters to cloak their bigotry.

And acts of anti-Semitic violence are spiralling.

No wonder Jews throughout Europe feel increasingly fearful for their safety. No wonder so many look upon Israel, the Jewish state, as their sanctuary.

As the Holocaust Educational Trust has warned, anti-Semitism "is now permeating the mainstream here in the UK from its previous home on the radical fringes of society".

This week the trust had called for no "empty gestures" from MPs with regard to Holocaust Memorial Day.

You don't get more obvious empty gestures from MPs than a half vacant Commons chamber.

This, for a debate marking such an important anniversary in human history. At a time when hatred of the Jews is again being fomented and encouraged.

The sad fact is that by the next major anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz most survivors will be dead, apart from those who were small children when they were incarcerated.

It will be up to others to remember humankind's worst inhumanity. And political representatives should be leading the way.

Yes, it's hard to get your head around the enormity of the Holocaust, although on an individual level, maybe not so much if you imagine what it would be like if, today, it was your family being led away. Your children. Your parents. Your family.

And then to consider how that image remains so much more haunting, so much more plausible and threatening for the Jews of Europe - even in 2020, even 75 years on from that January morning the world learned the full truth about Auschwitz.

MLAs' slowness over pay hike not so grand

It's taken our politicians a whole week of breast-beating and negotiations before they've worked out a sort of strategy on how to give back the £1,000 pay windfall that has so enraged voters. If it takes them that long to sort something so simple it doesn't exactly give confidence in their overall problem-solving abilities. One suggestion they've come up with is to give the cash to charity. It would be interesting to learn which charities...

Are we ready for China crisis?

Was it a snake? Was it a bat? Was it an insect?

All these (and other improbable delicacies) were on the menu at the Wuhan seafood market where the now rampant coronavirus is believed to have originated.

Experts still don't seem to have narrowed down the source.

What we do know, though, is that the disease is spreading rapidly, that there is as yet no vaccine and that suspected cases have included one here.

Can we be confident, then, that global health chiefs - and those closer to home - are on top of the crisis?

Take the account of Craig Dillon arriving back in the UK on a flight that had stopped off in China. He'd been diagnosed with a raised temperature but hadn't been stopped at Heathrow.

When he attended hospital he was swiftly shepherded out into the car park by a masked medic who pointed him towards a rear entrance, ordered him to go in and follow the corridor to a sectioned off bedroom.

There the now understandably unnerved patient was joined by two doctors in the medical equivalent of hazmat suits.

Craig hadn't contracted the virus. But, as he points out, before he'd been admitted to hospital he'd been out and about with friends. He'd been to his work. He'd been to Starbucks.

Screening at Heathrow obviously left something to be desired.

And given the average wait in A&E these days, you can see how the bug would have time to get around a bit there too pre-isolation of patient.

So are the authorities prepared? You'd like to think.

Pa Markle could coin in a royal mint

Now we know who she gets it from... This week's Markle headline-maker was father Thomas, who appeared in a Channel 5 documentary talking about his hurt, his anger and his intent to make money out of his royal connection. Meghan and Harry are currently facing Palace opposition to their planned 'Sussex Royal' brand. But who's to stop old Tom from marketing Brand Markle? He'd be a (commemorative) mug not to.