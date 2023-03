Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband, Hugh O'Leary, arriving in Downing Street, London. Liz Truss has since announced she will resign as PM (Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

It’s one of the great political ironies that the DUP, who set so much store by loyalty, have in recent years hitched their wagon to the Tories, who must rank as among the most disloyal, treacherous, backstabbing cabals in the history of British politics.