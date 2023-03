'Those who carry extra poundage (and he himself was an unfortunate example) are at more risk from Covid-19.'

How long before Stormont decides to put us on a diet too? Boris already has his Covid weight loss plan up and - if not quite running - at least on the starting blocks. The reasoning behind the PM's new-found enthusiasm for calorie counting is sound. Those who carry extra poundage (and he himself was an unfortunate example) are at more risk from Covid-19.